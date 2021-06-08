Child Abuse: School Closings, the Border, and 'Trans' Youth Surgeries

Child Abuse. The very words create images we dare not look at or think about. Nobody favors child abuse and all of us think of ourselves as totally intolerant of the concept.

But are we?

Let’s take a tour through three very American, prevalent, and current examples of wide-spread child abuse.

Then ask yourself: “Which side am I on?”

The first and largest example of child abuse is something we see every day: Mass school closings.

Across our country, states have shut the school doors on children from five to eighteen; from kindergarten through high school.

And, yes, this is largely a replay of Democratic governors standing in the schoolhouse doors, keeping millions of minority children from getting the education of their choice.

But, COVID, they scream. “We’re following the science.”

To which I reply: “You lie.” According to evidence, COVID is laregly not a child’s disease. Indeed, it’s hardly a teachers’ disease.

Yet, we tell eight-year-olds to spend six hours a day in front of a screen. And we don’t even pretend to care about the 20% of high school students in a city like Los Angeles who never log on.

We gave large portions of our educational decision-making to the National Educational Association, the Teachers’ Union. And they took the money and ran. They have predictably put the students last.

As union pioneer Al Shanker said two generations ago: “When school children start paying union dues, that’s when I’ll start representing the interests of school children."

The students who need their teachers and classrooms the most, the urban poor, are treated the worst.

The results of no in-school learning for more than a year? Alienation, lack of socialization, lack of sports and exercise and, most importantly, the premature closing of the window of greatest learning opportunity, sentencing a generation of students to unrealized potential.

If I could have one wish for a policy that would save way more children than whales or polar bears, it would be this: Decertify all non-uniform public employee unions.

Which side are you on?

Our child abuse tour continues outside of our country, in Mexico. All of Latin America has heard President Biden’s call for open borders.

The DACA concept is known globally: “Send us your children and one day they’ll be our Democrats.” And they come, by the hundreds of thousands. Unaccompanied minors, families, “misaccompanied” minors, (children “chaperoned” by adults they do not know), whose intentions are evil; they all make the trip North.

Some die, stuffed into large oxygen-deprived trucks. Some are raped, victims of the “coyote” industry that owes virtually all of its profits to President Biden. All are illegal; members of America’s newest “protected” minority.

Why?

I’ll tell you one reason.: If President Trump secured the border and solved the immigration crisis, then President Biden must open the border and recreate the crisis.

That’s how his brain works.

The children? The ones that survive will pay a lifetime price of a stolen childhood.

Thanks, Joe. Which side are you on?

Our child abuse tour continues with a most controversial discussion topic: Under-aged "transgenders."

Did you even know such a thing exists? It does. Children of all ages. Think about it.

A twelve-year-old dresses like the other gender and comes to feel uncomfortable in his/her own skin. Compliant parents enable a series of hormone shots, a new wardrobe, a new hairdo and, voila, the child now “identifies” as the other gender. Sometimes surgery follows.

And what do we have? A youngster too young to cast a vote or order a beer has now made a life-changing decision to alter his or her body, maybe irreversibly.

I call it child abuse.

Why? Because the child is not of a legal age to make such a decision. Because adults had to interfere to make it happen.

Because recently “60 Minutes” highlighted “buyers’ remorse” among some transgendered minors. The key word here is minors. There’s a reason we define adults as eighteen plus. It’s to give society’s protection to our children. Again, which side are you on?

What did we learn? We learned that everybody says they care about the kids, but not everybody does.

There are dollars to be made and votes to be had. Certainly, the Teachers’ Union is not a friend of our kids.

The Biden administration puts Latin muchachos in harm’s way every day. And the transgender community does not always protect its own. Democrats all.

Which side are you on?