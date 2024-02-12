Will '24 Prove to Be a Race All About Women?

I’m giving myself a month off from the Trump/Biden wars and focusing on some of the subplots. The great thing about the four women in my sights is that they are all identifiable by their first names.

Nikki Haley, fresh off her Saturday Night Live (SNL) debut, continues her frontal assault on President Trump, picking up the cudgel that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie laid down.

It wasn’t always this way.

I first met former-Amb. Haley here in Palm Beach around 2008.

She was a rising star in the South Carolina legislature, making a name for herself by insisting that all legislative votes be "on the record."

She was made for politics; female, articulate, ethnic (Indian), courageous and Republican.

She went on to become a twice-elected governor in a supposedly very conservative state.

Haley continued to rise as President Trump tapped her for the United Nations ambassadorship.

She represented President Trump and the United States very well, standing tall against the haters who populate that supposedly august body.

In 2023 and Nikki had choices:

Wait until the 2028 Presidential election or jump in now and try to become Trump’s vice president.

What happened?

Nikki went from Trump vice-presidential prospect to Republican pariah.

As the campaign continued, Nikki kept moving left., approaching Liz Cheney territory.

The pinnacle was the recent New Hampshire Primary where Nikki openly sought Democratic (and Independent) votes and dollars.

Post primary, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., went back to the Sunshine State and Haley went back to work, assuming the John Kasich role on the road to political suicide.

At the time of this writing, it seems Haley will lose her home state (South Carolina) primary to President Trump, in a big way.

Nikki will stay in.

Nikki will go to Super Tuesday, get thrashed, and soldier on.

Her goal?

To swoop in if President Trump is knocked off the ballot in the dangerously insidious game of "lawfare," or to earn the Veep spot on a Michelle/Nikki Democratic ticket.

Lol.

But getting drubbed by "None of the above" in Nevada will be "Goodnight Nikki."

The Kamala situation is actually much simpler.

Kamala Harris will remain on Biden’s ticket.

Period.

It would take a catastrophic health event to either of them for that to change.

Biden/Newsom?!

Let me help you. The thought of throwing a Black, female, Democratic vice-president under somebody’s campaign bus is unimaginable.

Yep. It’s Joe and Kamala. Lucky us.

Which bring us to the very high-profile former first lady, Michelle Obama.

The argument is, that she is the Democrats’ dream candidate for 2024.

Even Dick Morris has noted Michelle Obama's very quiet campaign.

Insiders know that the DNC changed the rules (again) to allow themselves the sole voice for a Biden replacement, if that becomes necessary.

As they sometimes say in Brooklyn: "Fuhgettaboutit!"

First, Michelle has been outspoken about not wanting the presidency, and that was when she was poor. Today she’s a full-fledged jetsetter. Leave her alone.

Short of death, nothing will stop the Joe/Jill combo from clinging to the Oval Office to the bitter end. There’s no part of them that thinks they will lose to Trump.

Sorry, Michelle fans.

But, my last and favorite lady-of-the-day is none other than Taylor Swift, the unofficial Superbowl Queen.

To my Republican friends I say: "Lighten up." Taylor is not part of the deep state.

She’s a monster entertainer, not unlike Sinatra, Elvis, the Beatles, and Michael Jackson before her. Taylor has a boyfriend, a true-life all-pro NFL football player Travis Kelce.

And he went to the Superbowl. So did she.

And, yes, she likely brought a lot of young viewers along for the ride.

This is not a coup.

This is American entertainment at its best.

Nashville meets Hollywood and everyone winds up in Vegas, baby.

It’s a real life made-for-TV global spectacular. Taylor’s followers: Are they bright blue young Dems aching to vote for the first time? I don’t think so.

Stay tuned.

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. Read More — Here.