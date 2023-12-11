Are Republicans Victims of Unequal Justice?

"There’s a sucker born every minute."

A quote attributable to famous circus promoter, P. T. Barnum.

Though he may well have never said it.

Whoever really said those words did not anticipate the modern Republican Party.

It's in today's GOP where there seems to be a sucker born every second.

It all started with Richard Nixon and the scandal called Watergate.

Nixon was a long-term target of the Democrats, as well as an avowed anti-Communist and hawk. Then, it seems, he became an election cheat.

I thought so.

I watched the Watergate hearings on television.

As first uttered by then-Sen. Howard Baker, R-Tenn., in the form of a question, "What did the president know, and when did he know it?" became the question of the season.

I learned about the Watergate burglars, the break-in at the Democratic National Headquarters (June 17, 1972) in the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C., and later, the White House tapes.

We also were introduced to Attorney General John Mitchell, lawyer John Dean and E. Gordon Liddy - and the merry band of "plumbers."

We all congratulated ourselves when Nixon resigned the presidency, avoiding the certainty of a guilty verdict in an Impeachment trial.

Little did we know that the line had been drawn.

Republican Richard Nixon was forced out of office for the apparent crime of enabling the break-in at the Democratic National Committee Headquarters (the Watergate complex) in Washnington, D.C.

Justice was done.

Fast forward to President Clinton. President Clinton engaged in an Oval Office inappropriate relationship with a White House intern (Monica Lewinsky).

Clinton went on national television to clearly state: "I did not have sex with that woman."

He lied.

The upshot: Not a single Democrat voted to bring Impeachment charges or to convict.

Then-Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., asked: "Where’s the outrage?"

Remember Nixon?

It was my first realization that Republicans had been suckered.

Here we are in the Trump/Biden era.

The issue is classified documents that each was supposedly not entitled to possess.

Biden, as a vice president, had no right to declassify any document or to possess them after he left office.

Trump, as a President, had every right to possess them and declassify them; but no right to possess classified documents after leaving office.

Biden? No charges.

Trump?

His home was raided, his possessions were subject to a thorough search and charges were filed for possessing classified documents after leaving office, as President Barack Obama had done.

The other Trump/Biden issue is the 25th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America, a way for removing a president who is physically or mentally unable to do his job.

The 25th Amendment was written for someone like Joe Biden, an octogenarian whose mental acuity has not aged well.

Trump?

He has the energy and the mental agility of someone half his age.

How do we know this? His doctors have said as much.

Biden? The 25th Amendment has never been mentioned, by either party.

And, finally, there’s the sucker-punch of the day, George Santos.

George Santos is the worst of all congressmen, except for many others.

George Santos lied, violated campaign finance laws and generally embarrassed the GOP.

So, with the help of more than one hundred Congressional Republicans, George Santos was expelled from Congress, without having been convicted of any crime.

This was a first in American history, just like Nixon and just like Trump.

Here’s what George Santos didn’t do: He didn’t pull the fire alarm to stop Congress from doing business. He didn’t lie to Congress about a presidents involvement with Russia.

He didn’t sleep with a Chinese spy. Only unpunished Democrats have done that.

What’s my point?

Laws that are designed to punish wayward elected officials will always be used against Republicans, whether they deserve it or not.

Laws that are designed to punish wayward officials will never be used against Democrats, whether they deserve it or not.

Democrats can’t wait to punish wayward Republicans. Republicans can’t wait to punish wayward Republicans. Republicans are suckers, every minute of every day.

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party.