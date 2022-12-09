Lack of GOP Leadership Rapidly Undermining America

In a different, better world, for every Sir Neville Chamberlain there would be a Sir Winston Churchill. For every Jimmy Carter there would be a Ronald Reagan.

For every Joe Biden there would be who?

Leadership matters. If the leader who creates crises won’t resign, won’t recognize the need for change, and can’t be dislodged, the answer is simple.

Your organization (or country!) will fail.

Leadership is failing in America, and it's failing in the Republican Party.

The 2022 elections are over.

The Republicans achieved a smidgen of success in an otherwise awful election.

A country with an illegal immigrant invasion, a failing energy policy, rising crime and rising inflation has chosen status quo Democrats over the alternative --- Republicans.

Why?

Because the best messaging the Republicans could muster was the "we’re not them" message. We don’t need an agenda because "We’re not them." America said, "We’ll pass."

So, yes, America fired U.S. House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. --- barely.

But remember, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has a gavel and Joe Biden is well on his way to the Democratic nomination for 2024.

Who would have thought?

Why?

Because you can’t beat something with nothing.

You can’t beat today’s Democrats with yesterday’s Republicans.

Since the Democrats have declared war on the Republicans, you have to fight fire with fire, not with water balloons. We have hearings. They have a war room; literally.

Consider, the Republicans have captured the U.S. House of Representatives.

Not all Republicans.

Actually, it was almost totally accomplished by three GOP males: Lee Zeldin, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-fla., and Scott Presler.

Zeldin turned four House seats Red in dark blue New York.

He did it through a campaign that had energy, imagination and war paint.

Zeldin came up short for governor, but long for a promotion.

Governor DeSantis redrew Florida’s districts and then singlehandedly ran up the score by 19 points and one and one-half million votes, to flip another four seats.

Scott Presler is the ultimate citizen-warrior.

Without being asked, without being funded, without being recognized, Scott Presler decided to turn America red, one voter at a time.

Like the fictional "Pied Piper of Hamelin," the volunteers just followed.

County after county got flipped.

"Forever blue" became newly red nationally.

Presler is a national hero on social media, and is completely ignored by everyone in Republican national leadership.

The election for speaker of the U.S. House lies ahead.

Republicans have two choices; the pedestrian Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., or, maybe even someone more unexciting.

If McCarthy is chosen, will we get the same old, same old?

On the other hand, if we don’t pick McCarthy, we get a Democratic Party-friendly sellout.

Heads we lose.

Tails we lose.

As an added incentive, McCarthy has already made it clear that Impeachment is off the table. (My readers might remember my phrase of "Preemptive Surrender."

Two hundred and twenty-two Republicans and no Winston Churchill.

What about Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio --- not interested.

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.? Crickets.

Hey, Rep. McCarthyKevin, how about at least hiring Tom Fitton (of Juicial Watch) to sue any state that changed their voting laws without going through their legislature, as our Constitution requires?

Turning to the U.S. Senate, there the situation is even worse.

They already voted.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will once again lead our party, our minority party, in the United States Senate.

McConnell recevied 37 out of 47 votes.

This was after Mitch wasted nine million campaign dollars on an Alaskan race featuring two Republicans. The money? It all went to the Republicans who supported Mitch for Senate Republican leader.

If that's not disqualifying, what is?

And then there’s the RNC, headed (again) by Ronna McDaniel.

Every Republican on Twitter says give the job to Scott Presler.

I say: Give the job to Lee Zeldin.

Hire Scott Presler to run the ground game. Fight back, finally.

It was Albert Einstein who supposedly said: "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results."

That defines the current state of the GOP as well.

The voters know it.

McCarthy, McConnell, McDaniel; it’s a crying "McShame."

If you don't believe this writer, ask Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker.

If anyone out there knows a Winston Churchill for our three "McChamberlains," now would be the to latch on to them — fast.

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. Read More — Here.