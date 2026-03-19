Democrats Must Learn: Violent Words Can Matter - Forever

"Another one bites the dust,

"Another one bites the dust,

"And another one gone, and another one gone,

"Another one bites the dust, yeah,

"Hey, I’m gonna get you, too,

"Another one bites the dust."

Written by Queen bassist John Deacon and released by the rock group on June 30, 1980, this multi-platinum hit, one might say, foresaw the normalization of violence in American political life.

I refer to what could be termed "Assassination, American Style"

Are we witness to what I would also describe as, the "Tyler Robinson Wing of the Democratic Party."

If you’ve forgotten who Tyler Robinson is, you may recall he is the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk (Sept. 10. 2025).

Robinson was an expert shot. He etched "catch, Fascist" into the fatal bullet.

When asked why he did it, Robinson answered, "Because he (Charlie Kirk) is so full of hate."

Charlie Kirk was many things, but hateful was not one of them.

Whether you agreed with Charlie or not, no rational person could describe him with the word "hate," or its related descriptors.

Tyler Robinson learned that Charlie Kirk was "hateful" from secondary sources.

And, other would-be members of the Tyler Robinson wing of the Democratic Party could easily be motivated by so many expressions of joy over the assassination from so many lefties.

Yes, the political left intentionally uses inciteful language; verbiage which conceivably could prompt the mentally imbalanced or uncentered to respond via violence.

During President Trump's first term, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., implored all Democrats to, "Get in their face!"

Did this mean violence against Trump supporters was acceptable?

During the Biden administration, then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. threatened, by name, U.S. Supreme Court justices who would "reap the whirlwind."

Boisterous if not highly cacophonous protests followed, in front of the personal residences of those justices.

The argument can be well made that the less than civil declarations by Rep. Waters and Sen. Schumer as well as the protests in front of high court justices play to the emotions those who are significantly less than stable.

On June 14, 2017, a self-described "Bernie Bro," James T. Hodgkinson shot four Republicans at a congressional baseball practice.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., present that day, has fully recovered. Mr. Hodgkinson did not, dying later that day.

In the leadup to the 2024 elections, candidate Donald Trump was denied Secret Service protection by President Biden, as was Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

RFK, Jr. lost a father and an uncle to assassins, in 1963 and 1968, respectively.

As for President Trump, we don’t know how many attempts there have been on his life. We know of some number of attempted breaches of security at Mar-A-Lago.

We know that Thomas Crooks was killed after wounding President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, at a July 13, 2024 campaign rally. Sadly, firefighter Corey Comperatorewas killed by Crooks.

On Sept. 15, 2024, Ryan Routh waited all day in the hedges, at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, for a chance to assassinate President Trump.

An alert Secret Service agent saw the rifle and scared Routh into fleeing.

Routh was captured shortly thereafter by the excellent work of the sheriffs of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

And, very recently, Austin Tucker Martin compromised the exterior gates of Mar-a-Lago carrying a gas can and a rifle.

I’m guessing that there have been more assassination attempts on President Trump than on all the other American Presidents combined.

It’s no accident.

Too many high-profile Democrats use violent, provocative language to agitate and motivate the Tyler Robinson wing of their party.

Indeed, at the recent State of the Union speech, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., shouted, "You have killed Americans! You are the murderer!"

No need to call for harm to the president, the Tyler Robinson Wing perhaps already carries this message, at least in thought.

How do we break this vicious cycle of violence; party leaders incite, party lunatics act?

My suggestion is that since they normalized the calls for violence, we should normalize the discussions about their actions and intentions.

Our party leaders need to do what this writer is doing here. They need to call out violent rhetoric often. Town halls, press conferences, debates all need to be held, during which we continually highlight unacceptable language by named Democratic Party officials.

Language employed for the for the primary objective of fomenting violence. Make the Democratic Party leaders defend the indefensible.

Hold them fully accountable, before "Another One Bites the Dust!"

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County, Florida Republican Party. Read more Sid Dinerstein Insider articles — Click Here Now.