The Hearings Are Coming! Durham, GOP on Jan. 6, Hunter Biden

The hearings are coming!

That’s right. Our future will be full of microphones, oath-taking, Fifth Amendments, verdicts and juicy details about the swamp we call government. I’m here to preview three major subjects that will ultimately clog our airwaves and rattle the internet.

The first set of hearings is going on as we speak. Not only is it going on, but we have a prosecutor, a defendant and filed motions. Does the name John Durham ring a bell?

Let me refresh your memory. On October 19, 2020, then-Attorney General Bill Barr appointed John Durham as the prosecutor for the Russia-gate investigation. We all expected bombshell announcements a long time ago. Durham is not that kind of guy.

Durham is like Inspector Javert, the Les Miserables antagonist; plodding along, one foot in front of the other, never taking his eyes off the target.

Durham has been very busy lately. He indicted a guy named Michael Sussman, Hillary Clinton’s attorney — a very big fish. The trial is about to begin.

In a fairer world, this information would be everywhere. In the world we actually live in, the news is greatly suppressed. But it’s juicy and it’s available. You just have to look for it. Or you can read my stuff.

Durham has won a number of motions, forcing Sussman and the Hillary campaign to give up many documents. The current motion battle is over the “Dossier.” Yes, that one. It may or may not be part of the trial. Only the judge knows.

At the core of the trial is whether Sussman was working for the Hillary campaign (2016) when he made statements about the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia.

In a related investigation, Durham is interrogating six Clinton people on the issue of whether a Russian bank was electronically connected to Trump facilities. Of the six, five took the Fifth and one took the deal.

In other words, five of the six witnesses have used a Fifth Amendment defense but the sixth witness has been granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for a full spilling of the beans. Indeed, the CIA said claims made by the Clinton campaign are “not technically feasible” and “user created.” Kind of makes your mouth water, doesn’t it?

These juicy morsels were detailed in an April 18, 2022 Breitbart article by Joel D. Pollack, senior editor-at-large. There’s much more coming from Special Prosecutor Durham. Search it out. It's fun and informative.

Hearings topic No. 2 is the infamous January 6th Insurrection. We’re all familiar with the details. It’s regularly reported on.

But I’m not referring to the current hearings. I’m referring to the 2023 hearings, when the Republicans are in charge of both houses of Congress and all the committees.

Then we’ll see the suppressed 30,000 feet of tape taken that day. We’ll explore the no-bail sentences for the alleged trespassers. We’ll learn about the alleged FBI infiltrators and possible encouragement for the alleged Insurrection crimes.

And, maybe, just maybe, we’ll have real hearings on the death of Ashli Babbitt.

And that brings us to the third, and juiciest, set of hearings; also set to start in 2023 under Republican leadership.

Hunter Biden, come on down! This the one the public is salivating over. It’s a tabloid feast with endless possibilities. One can only hope that prior to the hearings there is a full dump of the laptop’s hard drive.

Let’s give the public the raw data. Better to speculate over. Let’s read about deals with Ukraine and China. And, mostly, let the whole country try to figure out who the “Big Guy” is. After all, Impeachment has become the opposition tool of choice.

OK, but will anything matter, or change? The best answer is: “Let’s hope so.”

I’m the guy who informs social media that “being a Democrat means never having to say you’re sorry.” Escape is still possible.

Why? Because indictments often require our attorney general, and pardons come from presidents. In other words, Merrick Garland and Joe Biden can stand in the way of justice. We may be frustrated until January 20, 2025, assuming we elect a Republican president and the public still cares.

I know I will. And you should, too.