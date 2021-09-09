Democratic Preemptive Surrender

Don’t blame Biden. He was just following policy.

Yes, policy.

The Democrats don’t have a name for it.

But I do. I call it Preemptive Surrender. Get it?

It tells the enemy that America plans to lose and that our enemy should prepare to pick up the pieces.

It’s a 70-year-old policy. And it’s been followed by every Democrat president since Truman; every one of them.

Pay attention:

President Truman was the last Democrat president who believed in America enough to want to win. The dropping of two atomic bombs was courageous and, ultimately, humane in that it put an immediate end to World War II.

That was Aug. 6 and 9 of 1945.

By the time Truman left office the Policy of Preemptive Surrender was firmly entrenched, in Korea. More than 50,000 American servicemen lost their lives because Truman refused to win.

General Douglas MacArthur, in the pre-"woke"days, thought that wars were fought to win.

Korea became separated and the North is currently restoring their nuclear weapons program. Truman fired MacArthur and never looked back.

Preemptive Surrender was here to stay.

The next Democrat president, John Kennedy, a few short months after his inauguration, allowed the Bay of Pigs assault on Cuba to begin before cancelling air support and leaving the Cuban patriots to face death or imprisonment, or both.

Cuba remains unfriendly and unresolved to this day; a virtual island-prison.

Jimmy Carter was next in line.

He totally understood Preemptive Surrender.

He openly said: "The Shah must go."

For those of you too young to know, the Shah was on our side in Iran.

It seems like such a long time ago.

Well, the Shah went. We stayed on the sidelines.

The terrorists took over the country, creating hostages out of our embassy staff and became the world’s number one exporter of terrorism.

The silver lining? The hostage crisis guaranteed the election of Ronald Reagan.

Bill Clinton was up next.

Who was Slick Willy going to sell out? Israel, he thought.

In the last months of his tenure, with visions of a Nobel Peace Prize occupying his brain, Bill Clinton tried to negotiate the division of Jerusalem, making Yasir Arafat’s PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organization) a co-tenant of that sacred city.

Arafat would hear none of it. He wanted all or nothing. Israel went back to permanent war.

And, Bill Clinton never got his Nobel Peace Prize.

That set the stage for the greatest expansion and escalation of the Preemptive Surrender paradigm; the Obama/Biden administration. President Obama proudly and loudly applied Preemptive Surrender to three serious, high profile foreign policy crises.

The first, and biggest, was to not only embrace the Iranian terrorist regime, but to keep them on a path to nuclear arms capability. There is no bigger success in Preemptive Surrender than to make your enemy a nuclear power.

The cherry on top was not supporting the Iranian resistance movement.

Then came Benghazi, an opportunity to show that the "no soldier left behind" mandate no longer existed. Vice president Biden was watching.

And the third crisis was the Syrian Civil war, where President Obama famously drew a red line at the chemical weapons alternative. Assad, totally understanding President Obama’s Preemptive Surrender acceptance, immediately used chemical weapons.

President Obama responded with: Nothing.

His bluff was called. The Russians took note. Preemptive Surrender rules.

Which of course brings us to President Biden, a man who not only believes in Preemptive Surrender, but who believes in American humiliation as a parallel policy.

Imagine Preemptive Surrender on steroids; Global Preemptive Surrender.

What would it look like?

It would look like open borders for every nation in the world. No vetting, no COVID -19 testing, no drug dogs, no Border Patrol intervention; open season on America, courtesy of President Biden.

They’re all coming through our Southern border every day. They’re then put on buses and sprinkled through America’s Red states.

That’s the Biden Doctrine: Global Preemptive Surrender.

Where does America go from here? What's the antidote?

Next month I will complete Part II of this concept.

It’s not a pretty sight. And it's a call to fight back.

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. He founded JBS & Associates, a 600-person financial service company, and currently combines politics and business with Niger Innis in Inclusive Elections LLC, a firm that brings urban electorate voters to the GOP. He is the author of "Adults Only: For Those Who Love Their Country More Than Their Party." Read Sid Dinerstein's Reports — More Here.