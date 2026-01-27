You Can't Cheat America and Love Her at the Same Time

"Your Cheatin' Heart will make you weep

"You’ll cry and cry and try to sleep

"But sleep won’t come the whole night through

"Your Cheatin' Heart will tell on you."

Cheating: Hank Williams wrote and sung about it in 1952.

The song is a classic, also covered in 1960 by Kitty Wells.

Presumably the mournful song refers to a failed romantic relationship.

I'm writing about a failed political relationship; the willingness of tens of millions of our citizens and illegal immigrants to cheat on and hurt our country.

To me it's simple:

---You won't cheat a country you love.

---You won't stop cheating a country you hate.

Let’s start with election irregularities

As Republican Party chairman in Palm Beach County, Florida (2002-2012), I always said, "We have to win by the margin of cheating."

Meaning, we expect some "shrinkage" by local Democratic politicians as a matter of course. For me, all that changed in 2020. The day after Election Day, November 2020, was an epiphany for me. Instinctively, I knew something significant had taken place.

Is it possible Joe Joe Biden did not get 81 million honest votes?

Of bellwether districts, 25 of 26 were won by President Donald Trump. I got it.

Years later, many still contend Election 2020 was a major inustice.

This writer is not attempting to win that point, but he will declare that until that day, I could never imagine a coordinated national effort to commit mass voter fraud in six "swing" states.

Do all of the people involved really hate America?

Was it a coincidence that all of those governors were Democrats, and none of those states, to this day, would agree to a forensic audit?

Do the ends justify the means, read: the fraud?

Moving to immigration, if you break into a country illegally, can you ever genuinely love that country? Could that country ever truly love you?

Would 20 million illegal immigrants invade America if there were no financial incentives; Social Security, Social Security Disability, Medicaid, Medicare, Food Stamps, Child Care, etc.

Does the desire for undeserved benefits justify illegal entry to our great nation?

Fast forward to 2026.

The Minnesota alleged fraud is so wide and deep that it's unimaginable.

Alleged childless day care centers.

Alleged multimillion-dollar pieces of luggage going through certain airports on their way to Somalia.

Purported federal "work-from-home" employment.

Allegedly, higher education having more administrators than teachers.

Yes, fraud is seemingly ubiquitous.

Can we find accountability anywhere?

Budget deficits are virtually impossible to end, and there is a general sense that there is rot at the core of America.

Work ethic?

Honest work is for suckers. Rules are made to be broken.

Are we fighting over who has the best lawyers, to protect or plunder?

For the 2024 election, the Republican Party, led by Lara Trump and others, assembled thousands of lawyers for a two-year sprint through America's courts; trying to remove illegitimate names by the millions from the voter rolls.

The Democrats had no such operation.

The Democrats had no need for such an operation.

Am I saying that Democrats cheat and, therefore, they hate America?

Yes. And here's why.

Because no matter how much fraud is uncovered, from unwillingness to require Photo ID to DOGE to Minnesota, virtually no Democrat calls for the investigations and audits which would publicize these discrepancies.

Can our nation be saved?

Maybe. It won’t be quick or easy, but there are possibilities. . .

The first, and most possible, however unlikely, is the Florida solution.

Why is Florida so successful?

Because, when Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is termed out in November, 2026, Florida would have enjoyed 28 years of consecutive Republican Governors; seven elections. America needs 28 years of Republican Presidents, from Trump 2024 to 2052.

Possible?

Yes.

Likely?

No.

The second hope is that Democrats will have "Cheating Heart" remorse.

Think of a stadium full of politicians like Sen John Fetterman, D-Pa.

It seems unlikely here and now, but events can change things. Without either of these conditions, it's hard not to be pessimistic. The next Democratic president might give us another 20 million illegal invaders, infinite welfare bills from a compliant Congress, and a high-tech money-printing Fed.

Thus, we would be back to square one.

There is no escaping a cheating heart.

(Related articles may be found here, and here.)

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County, Florida Republican Party. Read Sid Dinerstein's Reports — Click Here Now.