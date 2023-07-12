We Must Make GOP '24 Contenders Take a Pledge

I had planned on writing Trump/DeSantis, Part III.

But it occurred to me that the reasons for DeSantis’ poor poll showings are the same for all Republicans poor poll showings.

No GOP candidate, except Donald J. Trump, has a clue about the most important issues in the 2024 election.

If these issues are not resolved, they will wind up being the most important issues in the 2028 election — and beyond.

Indeed, these areas will be the most important until:

A.) They are no longer issues or . . .

B.) We are no longer a Republic. And I’m here to say that any candidate that doesn’t put these problems front and center should be excluded from the 2024 campaign.

What are those dilemmas confronting us, daily ?

The weaponization of our intelligence agencies

The belief by the Democrats that they can decide which Republicans can become our nominees; and . . .

The belief by the Democrats that Republicans are mostly talk and very little action

This writer's own tiny rebellion against these highly signicant issues was to send money to President Trump. This was not about an endorsement. I'm not endorsing him at this time.

But he is the candidate the Democrats say we’re not allowed to nominate.

Taking away the Democrats' belief in their own omnipotence is job number one for the right.

I've come to realize that we need all Republicans and all of our candidates and all proud and patriotic Americans to come together on thes issues.

Ergo, "The Pledge," a statement that every GOP presidential nominee must sign onto or —drop out.

Here is the first ever draft of the Pledge:

I, as a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, hereby promise on my sacred honor, to implement the following actions within the first 100 days of my presidency, should I win that high honor:

1.) I will issue a full pardon to any high-level Republican who became a victim of the weaponized state. Possibilities include president Trump, his family, his close associates, his business associates, his lawyers, and his political advisors.

Pardons would include Manafort, Stone, Page, Bannon, et al;

2.) I will fire every employee involved in the false accusations related to the Steele Dossier or the cover-ups related to the Biden family.

At a minimum this will include every high-level Justice Department or FBI or CIA who knew or could have known about these miscarriages of justice. Very specifically, it includes the laptop, the Hillary Clinton high-level campaign staff, and Obama administration people who knew of the Biden corruption and the Trump disinformation.

3.) Every Justice Department employee involved with the Russia disinformation FISA warrants will also be fired or transferred, if they are government service protected. All miscreants listed above will lose their security clearances for life. They will also be barred from lobbying. And those who are lawyers will face disbarment.

4.) All Soros-funded-elected district attorneys will also be fired.

Let them sue to get their jobs back.

5.) All nullification procedures such as sanctuary cities, funding of illegals in federal programs such as food stamps or earned income tax credits shall be terminated. E-Verify legislation shall be submitted to Congress.

6.) The wall will be finished.

7.) I will send a bill to Congress calling for the outlawing of all puberty-blockers and transgender surgeries for minors.

8.) I will ask Congress to open an investigation of the FCC, to determine if any electronic media companies knowingly contributed to fake news in the Russia-gate or Hunter Biden stories.

Broadcast licenses will be at stake.

And that’s it!

A first draft of Republicans and patriots fighting back.

The RNC could take this document and make it a battle cry for saving America.

And the presidential candidates could change the dynamics of the 2024 election.

As Ben Franklin said: "A Republic, if you can keep it."

Can we? Are we still willing to?

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. Read More — Here.