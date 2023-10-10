Trump Pushes Humpty Dumpty Democrats Off Their Wall

"Read My Lips: No New Taxes!" Those six words continue to reverberate through American politics, and will do so for generations.

Very recently it's almost as though the Democrats said the same exact thing when running for the White House in 2020, but substituted the word "walls" for "taxes."

Now Joe Biden is eating his prior stance on the U.S. border wall. The Democrats arent happy about it. So let’s look at history; it's more than worth it to do so.

In 1988, George H. W. Bush (Bush 41), Ronald Reagan’s two-term vice president, became President of the United States.

He beat Michael Dukakis, governor of Massachusetts ("Taxachusettes").

Bush was seen as a moderate Republican, so the Reagan conservatives didn’t trust him.

Bush, with help from speechwriter Peggy Noonan, solved that problem with the most famous promise in American political history. He declared, "Read my lips, no new taxes."

And he said it again and again. He said it so often and with such passion that the Reagan conservatives and the American public signed on.

Everybody knew those words. They unified a solid American majority.

But, first, more context. As Bush was breaking his tax pledge, Saddam Hussein’s Iraq was invading Kuwait, claiming it as its own and referring to it as Iraq’s 19th state.

Bush promised to liberate Kuwait. On Feb. 4, 1991, America launched the greatest display of "shock and awe” in world history. Coalition forces engaged in pinpoint bombing. It was televised in real time.

Four days later Iraq’s military unconditionally surrendered; lines of soldiers walking with their hands up, again on live TV. Iraq’s famed Republican Guard was demolished, tanks littering the desert. Kuwait was liberated.

Our soldiers came home.

The American public applauded our most successful military operation since World Was II.

Bush’s approval rating reached an eye-popping 91%, never seen by any American president, before or after.

Back to business. With the war behind us and the budget in front of us, America could focus on the sharp contrast of Bush conquering Iraq while surrendering to the Democrats. The Republicans realized that Bush cut us off at the knees.

The Democrats proudly proclaimed, "We Rolled Bush."

And they did.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Bill Clinton beat Bush. Pat "Peasants with Pitchforks" Buchanan primaried Bush, and Ross Perot took enough votes from Bush to make Clinton an under 50% winner.

And, just for the record, Reagan left Bush a 28% top income tax bracket.

To this day it has never again been that low.

Now you’re all caught up. And that brings us to Biden’s embracing of "The Wall."

Ever since President Trump came down the escalator in 2015, the single biggest issue uniting the Republicans and many Independents has been The Wall.

And the single greatest unifying principle of the Democratic Party and the various left-adherent groups has been their opposition to "The Wall."

Biden just put a stake through the heart of the Democratic Party. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is already complaining.

Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former President Barack H. Obama, as well as other and other left-wing-adherents can't possibly be happy!

Almost certainly there is a serious primary in Biden’s future followed by a serious Left/ Independent in the general election.

Overnight it became Biden’s Wall

Absolutely, there is credit to be given

First, it’s Trump’s wall

He conceived it

He fought for it

And now he has won the Battle of The Wall, so to speak, with the resultant benefits for generations to come.

Next, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., made one of the greatest manoeuvres in American political history.

He sent illegals to the northeastern limousine-liberal enclave Martha’s Vineyard, exposing the left's sheer hypocrisy. Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, followed with non-stop busloads of illegal migrants to New York "sanctuary" city.

The pressure was relentless and even the liberal media was forced to cover it.

This is more than a win.

Speaking of walls, Donald J. Trump pushed the Humpty Dumpty Democrats off of theirs.

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. Read More — Here.