Tags: war | israel | palestinians | poll
OPINION

44 Percent: US Should Support Israel in Current War

dog runs in front of israeli military vehicle

A stray dog runs in front of a moving Israeli armored personnel carrier on the border with the Gaza Strip. (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 17 July 2024 12:36 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

July 17, 2024: Forty-four percent (44%) of voters think that the United States should support Israel in the current war. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 8% think the United States should support the Palestinian groups.

The survey also found that 47% of voters approve of the way that Israel has responded to the attacks by Hamas. Thirty-four percent (34%) disapprove of the response.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 10-11, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

  • In the current war, which side should the United States support?
  • 44%-Israel
  • 8%-The Palestinian groups
  • 29%-Neither
  • 18%-Not sure

Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Israel has responded to the attacks by Hamas?

  • 21%-Strongly approve
  • 26%-Somewhat approve
  • 22%-Somewhat disapprove
  • 12%-Strongly disapprove
  • 19%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Forty-four percent of voters think that the United States should support Israel in the current war.
war, israel, palestinians, poll
259
2024-36-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 12:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

