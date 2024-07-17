44 Percent: US Should Support Israel in Current War

July 17, 2024: Forty-four percent (44%) of voters think that the United States should support Israel in the current war. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 8% think the United States should support the Palestinian groups.

The survey also found that 47% of voters approve of the way that Israel has responded to the attacks by Hamas. Thirty-four percent (34%) disapprove of the response.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 10-11, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

In the current war, which side should the United States support?

44%-Israel

8%-The Palestinian groups

29%-Neither

18%-Not sure

Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Israel has responded to the attacks by Hamas?

21%-Strongly approve

26%-Somewhat approve

22%-Somewhat disapprove

12%-Strongly disapprove

19%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.