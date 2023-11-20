7 States Say Noncitizens May Not Vote in State, Local Elections

November 20, 2023: As of June 2023, seven states have specified that noncitizens may not vote in state and local elections. Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Ohio.

A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that among all voters, 77% say that people should be required to show proof of citizenship when they register to vote. This includes majorities of both Republicans (89%) and Democrats (65%).

Methodology

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points. The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 2-3, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

When someone registers to vote, should he or she be required to show proof of citizenship?

77%-Yes

14%-No

8%-Not sure