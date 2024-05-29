WATCH TV LIVE

OPINION

69 Percent of Political Elites: Better If Only College Grads Can Vote

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 29 May 2024 01:44 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

May 29, 2024: Sixty-nine (69%) of RMG-described politically obsessed elites think it would be better if only people with a college degree can vote. A Napolitan Institute survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 25% of politically obsessed elites think that if only those with college degrees voted it would be worse.

Methodology

This survey of 1,500 elite voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 6-12. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Elites were defined as having a postgraduate degree, having a household income of more than $150,000 annually, and living in a zip code with more than 10,000 people per square mile. Approximately 1% of the total U.S. population meets these criteria. The politically obsessed elites are those elites who talk politics on a daily basis.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Would it be better or worse for America if only people with a college degree were allowed to vote?

  • 55%-Much better
  • 14%-Somewhat better
  • 7%-Somewhat worse
  • 18%-Much worse
  • 4%-Not much different
  • 2%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sixty-nine (69%) of RMG-described politically obsessed elites think it would be better if only people with a college degree can vote.
