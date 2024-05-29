69 Percent of Political Elites: Better If Only College Grads Can Vote

May 29, 2024: Sixty-nine (69%) of RMG-described politically obsessed elites think it would be better if only people with a college degree can vote. A Napolitan Institute survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 25% of politically obsessed elites think that if only those with college degrees voted it would be worse.

Methodology

This survey of 1,500 elite voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 6-12. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Elites were defined as having a postgraduate degree, having a household income of more than $150,000 annually, and living in a zip code with more than 10,000 people per square mile. Approximately 1% of the total U.S. population meets these criteria. The politically obsessed elites are those elites who talk politics on a daily basis.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Would it be better or worse for America if only people with a college degree were allowed to vote?

55%-Much better

14%-Somewhat better

7%-Somewhat worse

18%-Much worse

4%-Not much different

2%-Not sure