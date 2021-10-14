×
Tags: voting | cheating

Majority of Voters Say Making It Harder to Cheat More Important Than Making It Easier to Vote

Fareed Zakaria By Thursday, 14 October 2021 09:46 AM Current | Bio | Archive

October 14, 2021: Eighty-three percent of voters believe making it easier to vote and harder to cheat should be the goal of election reform. However, a Scott Rasmussen national survey found voters divided on which part of that goal needs to be addressed first.

As of September 2021, 51% say making it harder to cheat is the higher priority, while 37% take the opposite view.

A majority of Democrats (57%) believe making it easier to vote is more important. However, most Republicans (70%) and independents (52%) believe the focus of electoral reform should be making it harder to cheat.

Voters are evenly divided as to which party they trust most to handle electoral reform. Thirty-two percent trust Republicans, 32% Democrats, and 16% don’t trust either party.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

ScottRasmussen
