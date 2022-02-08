54 Percent of Registered Voters Say They Will Definitely Vote in Midterms

February 8, 2022: Fifty-four percent (54%) of registered voters say they will definitely vote in this year's midterm elections. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that an additional 18% are very likely to vote.[1]

Sixty percent (60%) of white voters say they will definitely vote. So do 39% of Hispanic voters and 33% of Black voters.[1]

Among Republicans and those who lean to the Republican Party, 65% say they will definitely vote. Among Democrats and those who lean to the Democratic Party, that figure is 57%. Among independents who don't lean towards either party, just 29% will definitely vote.[1]

