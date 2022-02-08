×
Tags: 2022 Elections | voters | republicans | democrats | independents | midterms

54 Percent of Registered Voters Say They Will Definitely Vote in Midterms

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 08 February 2022 10:38 AM

February 8, 2022: Fifty-four percent (54%) of registered voters say they will definitely vote in this year's midterm elections. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that an additional 18% are very likely to vote.[1]

Sixty percent (60%) of white voters say they will definitely vote. So do 39% of Hispanic voters and 33% of Black voters.[1]

Among Republicans and those who lean to the Republican Party, 65% say they will definitely vote. Among Democrats and those who lean to the Democratic Party, that figure is 57%. Among independents who don't lean towards either party, just 29% will definitely vote.[1]

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "54% OF REGISTERED VOTERS SAY THEY WILL DEFINITELY VOTE IN MIDTERM ELECTIONS" February 7, 2022

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
