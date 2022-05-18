65 Percent: Voters, Elected Reps Should Decide Abortion Laws

May 18, 2022: Sixty-five percent (65%) of Americans think voters and their elected representatives should decide the laws governing abortion. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 18% think judges and courts should decide, and 17% are not sure.

The survey found little difference on this issue among voters of different ages. More than 60% of voters in all age groups thought that voters and elected officials should decide laws governing abortion. Less than 25% of voters in all age groups thought those decisions should be made by judges and courts.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 5-7, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Question

Who should decide the laws governing abortion: judges and courts or voters and their elected representatives?

● 18%-Judges and courts

● 65%-Voters and their elected representatives

● 17%-Not sure

