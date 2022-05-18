×
65 Percent: Voters, Elected Reps Should Decide Abortion Laws

dictionary definition of the word abortion including key descriptive words
(Feng Yu/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 18 May 2022 02:19 PM

May 18, 2022: Sixty-five percent (65%) of Americans think voters and their elected representatives should decide the laws governing abortion. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 18% think judges and courts should decide, and 17% are not sure.

The survey found little difference on this issue among voters of different ages. More than 60% of voters in all age groups thought that voters and elected officials should decide laws governing abortion. Less than 25% of voters in all age groups thought those decisions should be made by judges and courts.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 5-7, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Question

Who should decide the laws governing abortion: judges and courts or voters and their elected representatives?

18%-Judges and courts

65%-Voters and their elected representatives

17%-Not sure

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 8 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Sixty-five percent (65%) of Americans think voters and their elected representatives should decide the laws governing abortion.
Wednesday, 18 May 2022 02:19 PM
