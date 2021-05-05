36 Percent of Voters Aware of COVID-19 Decrease Since Vaccine Rollout

May 3, 2021: Since the COVID-19 vaccines became available in January, there has been a roughly 80% decline in the number of reported cases and deaths from the virus. However, just 36% of voters nationwide are aware of the progress. A Scott Rasmussen survey found 24% believe it is not true, and 40% are not sure.[1][2]

This may reflect the fact that 87% of national media coverage about the pandemic has been negative. National media coverage in the United States has been far more negative than coverage in scientific journals and other nations.[1]

Forty-one percent (41%) of Democrats are aware of the progress, along with 36% of Republicans. Only 29% of independent voters recognize how much of an improvement there has been.[1]

Interestingly, however, Democrats remain more pessimistic about the pandemic than other voters.[1]

By a 60% to 18% margin, Republicans believe the worst is behind us. A solid plurality (46% to 24%) of independents agree. Democrats are somewhat less convinced; 43% believe the worst is behind us, while 31% believe it is yet to come.[1]

Footnotes:

1. ScottRasmussen.com, "36% aware of dramatic reduction in COVID cases," May 3, 2021

2. U.S. News, "COVID Deaths Continue to Decline in U.S.," April 30, 2021