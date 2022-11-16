×
Tags: voter identification | poll | democrats | republicans

Poll: 81 Percent Favor Requiring Voters to Show Photo ID

voter id word cloud collage, social concept background
(Dizain777/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 16 November 2022 02:32 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

November 16, 2022: Eighty-one percent (81%) of voters favor requiring voters to show photo ID. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 94% of Republicans and 73% of Democrats hold this view.

Eighty-six percent (86%) support requiring states to clean voter rolls by removing people who have died or moved to a different state, 77% favor requiring all ballots to be received by Election Day, and 75% support requiring all voting machines to be made in the United States.

The survey also found that, of the four reforms, 48% of voters think that requiring photo ID would do the most to restore confidence in elections. Requiring states to clean voter rolls came second with 27%.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on November 3-5, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Newsmax Media, Inc.

