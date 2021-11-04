×
Tags: 2021 Elections | virginia | america | founding | freedom | equality | self-governance

Virginia Voters: America Founded on Ideals of Freedom, Equality, Self-Governance

small statue of lady justice in front of an american flag
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 04 November 2021 09:48 AM

November 4, 2021: On election night, November 2, 2021, Scott Rasmussen conducted a survey of 500 Virginia voters.

Highlights from the survey are summarized below:

  • Eighty-one percent of Virginia voters believe photo IDs should be required for voting. That includes 94% of Glenn Youngkin (R) voters and 66% of Terry McAuliffe (D) voters.
  • Fifty-seven percent (of Virginia voters believe high school students should be required to use the bathroom of their biological sex, while 33% disagree. Eighty percent (80%) of Youngkin voters believe students should be required to follow their biological sex. By a 54% to 34% margin, McAuliffe voters believe students should be allowed to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.
  • Forty-nine percent of Virginia voters believe it is possible to support the policies of former President Trump (R) without supporting Donald Trump himself; 39% disagree.
  • Seventy-one percent of Youngkin voters believe you can support Trump policies without supporting Trump. Sixty-one percent (61%) of McAuliffe voters disagree.
  • Thirty-four percent of voters in the state have relatives or close friends who will get vaccinated to avoid losing their job. They voted for Youngkin by a 58% to 41% margin.
  • Eighty-three percent of Virginia voters agree that "America was founded on the ideals of freedom, equality, and self-governance. Our nation has a tragic history of racial injustice, but we have made and continue to make progress.” That total includes 84% of Youngkin voters and 82% of McAuliffe voters.
  • Fifty-three percent believe Virginia’s public schools are teaching students that America was founded on the ideals of freedom and equality. Twenty-nine percent (29%) believe students are being taught that America was founded on the ideas of racism and white supremacy.
  • Fourteen percent believe America was founded on noble ideals, but that students are being taught it was founded on racism. They voted for Youngkin by a 74% to 25% margin.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Thursday, 04 November 2021 09:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
