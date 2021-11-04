Tags: | | | | | |

Virginia Voters: America Founded on Ideals of Freedom, Equality, Self-Governance (Dreamstime)

November 4, 2021: On election night, November 2, 2021, Scott Rasmussen conducted a survey of 500 Virginia voters. Highlights from the survey are summarized below: Eighty-one percent of Virginia voters believe photo IDs should be required for voting. That includes 94% of Glenn Youngkin (R) voters and 66% of Terry McAuliffe (D) voters.

Fifty-seven percent (of Virginia voters believe high school students should be required to use the bathroom of their biological sex, while 33% disagree. Eighty percent (80%) of Youngkin voters believe students should be required to follow their biological sex. By a 54% to 34% margin, McAuliffe voters believe students should be allowed to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.

Forty-nine percent of Virginia voters believe it is possible to support the policies of former President Trump (R) without supporting Donald Trump himself; 39% disagree.

Seventy-one percent of Youngkin voters believe you can support Trump policies without supporting Trump. Sixty-one percent (61%) of McAuliffe voters disagree.

Thirty-four percent of voters in the state have relatives or close friends who will get vaccinated to avoid losing their job. They voted for Youngkin by a 58% to 41% margin.

Eighty-three percent of Virginia voters agree that "America was founded on the ideals of freedom, equality, and self-governance. Our nation has a tragic history of racial injustice, but we have made and continue to make progress.” That total includes 84% of Youngkin voters and 82% of McAuliffe voters.

Fifty-three percent believe Virginia’s public schools are teaching students that America was founded on the ideals of freedom and equality. Twenty-nine percent (29%) believe students are being taught that America was founded on the ideas of racism and white supremacy.

November 4, 2021

