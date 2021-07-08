62 Percent of Voters: US Offers More Freedom, Equality Than Most Nations

July 08, 2021: In terms of offering freedom and equality, 62% of voters believe the United States is better than most other nations. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 11% disagree and say the U.S. is worse than most other nations. Seventeen percent (17%) rate our country about the same as most other nations and 9% are not sure.[1]

Seventy-four percent (74%) of Republicans believe the U.S. is better than most nations when it comes to offering freedom and equality. Democrats, by a 57% to 14% margin, agree. Among independent voters, 46% say the U.S. is better than most, while 11% say it’s worse.[1]

While voters think our nation is better than most, there is also a recognition that more needs to be done. Just 43% believe the United States today is a land of liberty and justice for all. Forty-two percent (42%) disagree and 15% are not sure.[1]

Fifty-nine percent (59%) of Hispanic voters see the U.S. as a land of liberty and justice for all. That view is shared by 44% of Black voters and 41% of white voters.[1]

