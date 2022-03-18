×
Tags: united states | superpower

56 Percent: US Likely to Remain World's Leading Superpower

united states on a globe with missiles in front
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 18 March 2022 10:58 AM Current | Bio | Archive

March 18, 2022: Looking ahead 20 or 25 years, 56% of voters say it is likely the United States will remain the world’s leading superpower. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 30% disagree and 14% are not sure.

The totals include 22% who say it’s very likely the U.S. will remain the top superpower and 7% who consider that not at all likely.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on February 22-23, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen

