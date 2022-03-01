56 Percent: US Will Still Be World's Leading Superpower in 20 Years

March 1, 2022: Fifty-six percent (56%) of voters consider it likely that the United States will still be the world’s leading superpower in 20 or 25 years. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 30% consider it unlikely and 14% are not sure.[1]

Those totals include 22% who consider it very likely and 7% who think it’s not at all likely.[1]

Sixty-one percent (61%) of men think it’s likely that the U.S. will remain the world’s leading superpower. So do 52% of women.[1]

Among voters under 35, 63% share that optimistic view. Fifty-three percent (53%) of seniors do as well.[1]

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on February 22-23, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Footnotes:

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.