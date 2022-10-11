70 Percent Would Stay in US Even If They Could Live Anywhere

October 11, 2022: Seventy percent (70%) of voters would choose to live in the United States, even if they could live anywhere in the world. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 18% would not choose to live in the U.S., and 12% are not sure.

The survey also found that, within the U.S., most voters (59%) say they are unlikely to move to a different state over the next few years. Thirty-five percent (35%) say they are likely to move to another state.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 29-October 1, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​