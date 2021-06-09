58 Percent of Voters Say It Is Fair to Describe US as Melting Pot

June 9, 2021: Fifty-eight percent (58%) of voters nationwide believe it is fair to describe the United States as a melting pot. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 21% don’t think that’s an appropriate description of the United States today. Twenty percent (20%) are not sure.[1]

The survey also found that 65% of voters believe it's a good thing for immigrants and new ethnic groups to assimilate into American culture. Sixteen percent (16%) disagree.[1]

Fifty-six percent (56%) believe it's good for American culture to be influenced by the cultural traditions of new immigrants. Twenty-five percent (25%) disagree.[1]

In the survey, the concept of America as a melting pot was described as a place where immigrants and new ethnic groups assimilate into our nation’s mainstream culture. As part of the process, American culture is influenced by the cultural traditions of the new immigrants.[1]

Sixty-eight percent (68%) of Hispanic voters believe it's fair to describe America today as a melting pot. So do 59% of white voters and 50% of Black voters.[1]

