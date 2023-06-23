32 Percent Say U.S. Will Be Better Off in 20 Years

June 23, 2023: Thirty-two percent (32%) of voters think that the United States will be better off in 20 years. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 45% think it will be worse off.

However, the survey also found that, by a 44% to 35% margin, voters believe that our standard of living will have risen considerably in 20 years. By a margin of 42% to 33%, voters think scientists will have found a cure for cancer by 2043.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 6-7, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Generally speaking, do you expect the United States to be better off or worse off in 20 years?

12%-Much better off

20%-Somewhat better off

23%-Somewhat worse off

22%-Much worse off

9%-About the same

14%-Not sure

Which of the following do you think will occur within the next 20 years?

Our standard of living will have risen considerably

44%-Yes

35%-No

21%-Not sure

Scientists will have found a cure for cancer

42%-Yes

33%-No

25%-Not sure