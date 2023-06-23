×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: united states | cancer
OPINION

32 Percent Say U.S. Will Be Better Off in 20 Years

the american flag painted on cracked ground
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 23 June 2023 07:58 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

June 23, 2023: Thirty-two percent (32%) of voters think that the United States will be better off in 20 years. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 45% think it will be worse off.

However, the survey also found that, by a 44% to 35% margin, voters believe that our standard of living will have risen considerably in 20 years. By a margin of 42% to 33%, voters think scientists will have found a cure for cancer by 2043.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 6-7, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Generally speaking, do you expect the United States to be better off or worse off in 20 years?

  • 12%-Much better off
  • 20%-Somewhat better off
  • 23%-Somewhat worse off
  • 22%-Much worse off
  • 9%-About the same
  • 14%-Not sure

Which of the following do you think will occur within the next 20 years?

Our standard of living will have risen considerably

  • 44%-Yes
  • 35%-No
  • 21%-Not sure

Scientists will have found a cure for cancer

  • 42%-Yes
  • 33%-No
  • 25%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
June 23, 2023: Thirty-two percent (32%) of voters think that the United States will be better off in 20 years. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 45% think it will be worse off.
united states, cancer
311
2023-58-23
Friday, 23 June 2023 07:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved