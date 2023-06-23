32 Percent Say U.S. Will Be Better Off in 20 Years

June 23, 2023: Thirty-two percent (32%) of voters think that the United States will be better off in 20 years. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 45% think it will be worse off.
However, the survey also found that, by a 44% to 35% margin, voters believe that our standard of living will have risen considerably in 20 years. By a margin of 42% to 33%, voters think scientists will have found a cure for cancer by 2043.
Methodology
The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 6-7, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.
The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.
Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.
Survey Questions
Generally speaking, do you expect the United States to be better off or worse off in 20 years?
- 12%-Much better off
- 20%-Somewhat better off
- 23%-Somewhat worse off
- 22%-Much worse off
- 9%-About the same
- 14%-Not sure
Which of the following do you think will occur within the next 20 years?
Our standard of living will have risen considerably
- 44%-Yes
- 35%-No
- 21%-Not sure
Scientists will have found a cure for cancer
- 42%-Yes
- 33%-No
- 25%-Not sure
Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.
