60 Percent of Voters Oppose Payments to Undocumented Separated at Border

November 16, 2021: Twenty-nine percent of voters are in favor of providing payments to individuals entering the United States without documentation who were separated from their families. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 60% are opposed and 11% are not sure.

Those totals include 12% who are strongly in favor of the payments and 48% who are strongly opposed.

Survey respondents were informed that the Trump administration’s policies caused some people entering the United States without documentation to be separated from their families.

Additionally, they were told that the Biden administration is now considering payments of up to $450,000 to each person who was separated from their family.

Republicans oppose the payments by a 77% to 18% margin. Among independent voters, 61% are opposed while 23% favor the payments.

Democrats have a different view. By a 48% to 40% margin, those in President Biden’s party favor payments to persons without documentation who were separated from their families.

Among those who prefer policies like those of Senator Bernie Sanders, 53% favor the payments while 34% are opposed. The numbers are reversed among those who favor traditional Democratic policies. Among those voters, 33% favor the payments and 57% are opposed.

There is also a divide between white Democrats and black Democrats. By a 49% to 41% margin, white Democrats favor the payments. Black Democrats oppose the payments by a 45% to 35% margin.

