79 Percent Approve a College That Enforces Underage Drinking Laws

November 8, 2024: Seventy-nine percent (79%) of voters would have either very (49%) or somewhat (30%) favorable opinions of a college that strictly enforced underage drinking laws at all campus events including fraternity parties and in dorms. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 15% would have either somewhat (10%) or very (5%) unfavorable opinions of such a college.

The survey also found that 85% of voters would have either very (62%) or somewhat (23%) favorable opinions of a college that recited the Pledge of Allegiance before a football game. Eighteen percent (18%) would have either somewhat (12%) or very (6%) unfavorable opinions of that college.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on October 14-15, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc.

Survey questions

Suppose that a college announced that it would strictly enforce underage drinking laws at all campus events including fraternity parties and in dorms. Would you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of that college?

49%-Very favorable

30%-Somewhat favorable

10%-Somewhat unfavorable

5%-Very unfavorable

7%-Not sure

Please let me know if you would have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of a college that did the following before a football game:

Recited the Pledge of Allegiance

52%-Very favorable

23%-Somewhat favorable

12%-Somewhat unfavorable

6%-Very unfavorable

7%-Not sure