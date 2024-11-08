WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: underage drinking | colleges | pledge of allegiance
OPINION

79 Percent Approve a College That Enforces Underage Drinking Laws

bottles of rum
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 08 November 2024 01:05 PM EST

November 8, 2024: Seventy-nine percent (79%) of voters would have either very (49%) or somewhat (30%) favorable opinions of a college that strictly enforced underage drinking laws at all campus events including fraternity parties and in dorms. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 15% would have either somewhat (10%) or very (5%) unfavorable opinions of such a college.

The survey also found that 85% of voters would have either very (62%) or somewhat (23%) favorable opinions of a college that recited the Pledge of Allegiance before a football game. Eighteen percent (18%) would have either somewhat (12%) or very (6%) unfavorable opinions of that college.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on October 14-15, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc.

Survey questions

Suppose that a college announced that it would strictly enforce underage drinking laws at all campus events including fraternity parties and in dorms. Would you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of that college?

  • 49%-Very favorable
  • 30%-Somewhat favorable
  • 10%-Somewhat unfavorable
  • 5%-Very unfavorable
  • 7%-Not sure

Please let me know if you would have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of a college that did the following before a football game:

Recited the Pledge of Allegiance

  • 52%-Very favorable
  • 23%-Somewhat favorable
  • 12%-Somewhat unfavorable
  • 6%-Very unfavorable
  • 7%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Friday, 08 November 2024 01:05 PM
