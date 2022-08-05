×
Tags: ukraine | war | russia | united states

58 Percent Fear War in Ukraine Will Lead to US-Russia War

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 05 August 2022 11:46 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

August 5, 2022: Fifty-eight percent (58%) of voters are worried that the war in Ukraine will lead to a war between Russia and the United States, including 16% who are Very Worried. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 37% are not worried, including 11 who are not at all worried, and 5% are not sure.

The survey also found that just 30% rate President Biden’s handling of the situation with Russia and Ukraine as Excellent or Good, including 11% who rate it as Excellent. Sixty-two percent rate it as Fair or Poor, including 38% who rate it as Poor, and 7% are not sure.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 19-21, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Fifty-eight percent of voters are worried that the war in Ukraine will lead to a war between Russia and the United States, including 16% who are Very Worried.
