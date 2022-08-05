58 Percent Fear War in Ukraine Will Lead to US-Russia War

August 5, 2022: Fifty-eight percent (58%) of voters are worried that the war in Ukraine will lead to a war between Russia and the United States, including 16% who are Very Worried. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 37% are not worried, including 11 who are not at all worried, and 5% are not sure.

The survey also found that just 30% rate President Biden’s handling of the situation with Russia and Ukraine as Excellent or Good, including 11% who rate it as Excellent. Sixty-two percent rate it as Fair or Poor, including 38% who rate it as Poor, and 7% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 19-21, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.