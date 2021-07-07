2.15 Million Passengers Screened by TSA on July 1

July 7, 2021: On July 1, the Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.15 million airline passengers. That was 3% higher than the total number of screenings on the same date in 2019. It’s the first time that airport screenings were above levels from two years ago since the coronavirus pandemic began.[1]

According to CNBC, ''The milestone shows the surge in air travel demand since a broad rollout of vaccines in the U.S. this spring and a relaxation of pandemic-related closures or restrictions.'' The surge comes mostly from leisure travel since most business-related travel is still on hold.[1]

