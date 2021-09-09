×
54 Percent of Voters Disapprove Removing Troops from Afghanistan Before All Americans Evacuated

night vision view of a soldier stepping onto a cargo plane
The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan. (AP)

By Thursday, 09 September 2021 09:44 AM Current | Bio | Archive

September 9, 2021: Thirty-eight percent of registered voters approve of President Joe Biden’s decision to remove all troops from Afghanistan before all Americans were evacuated from that country. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 54% disapprove and 8% are not sure of that decision. 

Those totals include 17% of voters who strongly approve of the decision and 41% who strongly disapprove.

Sixty-eight percent of Democrats approve of the president’s decision. However, 78% of Republicans and 58% of independent voters disapprove.

The survey also found that 74% of voters think it’s at least somewhat likely that Americans left behind in Afghanistan will eventually be discovered by the Taliban and tortured or killed. 14% consider it unlikely.

Those totals include 46% who think it’s very likely Americans will be tortured or killed by the Taliban and 3% who say it’s not at all likely.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


