59 Percent of Voters: Terrorist Attack in US at Least Somewhat Likely

August 27, 2021: Over the next year or so, 59% of voters say it is at least somewhat likely that there will be a major terrorist attack in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 22% consider it unlikely, and 19% are not sure.[1]

Those figures include 26% who consider an attack very likely and 4% who say an attack is not at all likely.[1]

Seventy percent (70%) of Republicans worry that such an attack might happen. 52% of Democrats and 51% of independents report the same.[1]

Other recent polls found that 49% believe that, following the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Russia and China perceive the U.S. as weaker. 21% disagree.[2]

