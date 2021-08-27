×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | terrorism | attack | unitedstates

59 Percent of Voters: Terrorist Attack in US at Least Somewhat Likely

stairs at new york city subway station with words if you see something say something
(Dreamstime)

By Friday, 27 August 2021 09:30 AM Current | Bio | Archive

August 27, 2021: Over the next year or so, 59% of voters say it is at least somewhat likely that there will be a major terrorist attack in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 22% consider it unlikely, and 19% are not sure.[1]

Those figures include 26% who consider an attack very likely and 4% who say an attack is not at all likely.[1]

Seventy percent (70%) of Republicans worry that such an attack might happen. 52% of Democrats and 51% of independents report the same.[1]

Other recent polls found that 49% believe that, following the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Russia and China perceive the U.S. as weaker. 21% disagree.[2]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "59% Say Major Terrorist Attack at Least Somewhat Likely Over Next Year," August 24, 2021
  2. ScottRasmussen.com, "Following Afghanistan Withdrawal, 49% Believe Russia and China Perceive U.S. As Weaker; 21% Disagree," August 24, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Over the next year or so, 59% of voters say it is at least somewhat likely that there will be a major terrorist attack in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 22% consider it unlikely, and 19% are not sure.
terrorism, attack, unitedstates
191
2021-30-27
Friday, 27 August 2021 09:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved