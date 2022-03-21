80 Percent: Term Limits for Members of Congress Are a Good Idea

March 21, 2022: Eighty percent (80%) of voters agree that it would be a good idea to place term limits on members of Congress. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that a majority of every measured demographic group shares this view.

The survey found that 59% strongly agree term limits would be a good idea, while six 6% strongly disagree.

Sixty-one percent (61%) of suburban voters strongly agree. Fifty-five percent (55%) of urban voters strongly agree. Sixty percent (60%) of rural voters strongly agree.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on January 11-12, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

