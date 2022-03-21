×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: term limits | congress

80 Percent: Term Limits for Members of Congress Are a Good Idea

the united states capitol building
(Getty Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 21 March 2022 11:40 AM Current | Bio | Archive

March 21, 2022: Eighty percent (80%) of voters agree that it would be a good idea to place term limits on members of Congress. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that a majority of every measured demographic group shares this view.

The survey found that 59% strongly agree term limits would be a good idea, while six 6% strongly disagree.

Sixty-one percent (61%) of suburban voters strongly agree. Fifty-five percent (55%) of urban voters strongly agree. Sixty percent (60%) of rural voters strongly agree.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on January 11-12, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Eighty percent of voters agree that it would be a good idea to place term limits on members of Congress. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that a majority of every measured demographic group shares this view.
term limits, congress
240
2022-40-21
Monday, 21 March 2022 11:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved