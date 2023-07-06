76 Percent: No Altering Videos of Another Person Without Consent

July 6, 2023: Seventy-six percent (76%) of voters say it should be against the law to alter a photo or video of another person without that person’s permission.

A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 83% believe that if someone alters an image in a way that is harmful to another person, he or she should be held legally responsible, including being subject to fines and other consequences.

The survey also found that 77% of voters believe it is likely that politicians will abuse Artificial Intelligence technologies to harm their political opponents. The same number (77%) are concerned about individual citizens using this sort of AI technology to harm each other or attack people they don’t like.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 19-20, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Certain quotas were applied, and the -sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters.

Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

New technologies make it possible to alter a photo or video of another person. It could change the other people in the photo, the setting, and other aspects of the context. Should it be against the law to alter a photo or video of another person without their permission?

10% Yes

25% No

17% Not sure

If someone alters an image in a way that is harmful to another person, should he or she be held legally responsible, including being subject to fines or other legal consequences?

10% -Yes

25%-No

17%-Not sure

How likely is it that politicians will abuse Artificial Intelligence technologies to harm their political opponents?

10%-Very likely

25%-Somewhat likely

21%-Not very likely

13% -Not at all likely

17% -Not sure

How concerned are you about individual citizens using this sort of AI technology to harm each other or attack people they don’t like?

10% -Very concerned

25%-Somewhat concerned

21%-Not very concerned

13%-Not at all concerned

17%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.