Poll: 61 Percent Will Dine With Family, Friends New Year's Eve

Dec. 29, 2022: Sixty-one percent (61%) of voters are likely to have dinner with family and friends on New Year’s Eve. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that around half will have an alcoholic beverage (51%), watch the ball drop at Times Square (49%), and say a prayer (47%).

One-in-four (24%) will watch football, and one-in-five (21%) will dance.

The survey also found that those in cities are more likely than those in rural areas to drink (58% to 46%), pray (51% to 46%), and dance (32% to 18%). Those in rural areas are more likely than those in cities to have dinner with family and friends (59% to 50%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on December 13-15, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

