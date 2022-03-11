82 Percent: Important to Cut Reliance on Supply Chains That Include Russia, China

March 11, 2022: Eighty-two percent (82%) of voters think it is important for the United States to reduce reliance on supply chains that include Russia and China. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that the total includes 57% who consider it very important.

On a partisan basis, 68% of Republicans say it's very important. So do 58% of Democrats and 45% of independents.

Underlying these attitudes, 68% of all voters consider it likely that China and Russia will eventually try to cripple the U.S. economy by refusing to provide essential goods.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 1, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.