81 Percent: Move Student Loan Funds to Job Training Programs

April 19, 2023: Eighty-one percent (81%) of voters favor moving some federal money from student loan programs to support for work-based apprenticeships and on-the-job training programs. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 10% oppose the move, and 9% are unsure.

The survey also found that 88% of voters favor allowing students from low-income households who are currently eligible for Pell Grants to study at 2- and 4-year colleges to instead enroll in short job training programs in construction, health, logistics, and other high-demand fields. Just 7% are opposed.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 4-5, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Would you favor or oppose moving some federal money from student loan programs to support for work-based apprenticeships and on-the-job training programs?

● 37%-Strongly favor

● 44%-Somewhat favor

● 7%-Somewhat oppose

● 3%-Strongly oppose

● 9%-Not sure

Students from low-income households can receive Pell Grants of up to $7,395 per year to study at 2- and 4- year colleges. Unlike student loans, these grants do not need to be repaid. A proposal has been made that would allow these low-income students to enroll in short job training programs in construction, health, logistics, and other high demand fields. Would you favor or oppose this proposal?

● 47%-Strongly favor

● 41%- Somewhat favor

● 4%-Somewhat oppose

● 3%-Strongly oppose

● 6%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.