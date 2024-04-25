WATCH TV LIVE

69 Percent: Ensure H.S. Grads Have Skills, Don't Cancel Student Loans

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 26 April 2024 07:57 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

April 25, 2024: Sixty-nine percent (69%) of voters say that ensuring all high school graduates possess the skills to function as adults in society would be better for America than canceling student loan debt for college graduates. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 21% say canceling debt would be better for the country.

The survey also found that, by a 70% to 19% margin, voters say it would be better to create more jobs for people without college degrees than to cancel student loan debt for college graduates.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 15-16, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Which would be better for America? Canceling student loan debt for college graduates or ensuring that all high school graduates are able to read, write, and possess other basic skills needed to get a job and function as an adult in society?

  • 21%-Canceling student loan debt for college graduates
  • 69%-Ensuring that all high school graduates possess basic skills
  • 10%-Not sure

Okay, would it be better to cancel student loan debt for college graduates or to create more jobs for people without college degrees?

  • 19%-Cancel student loan debt for college graduates
  • 70%-Create more jobs for people without college degrees
  • 11%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

