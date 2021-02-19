23 Percent of Voters Watch Sports Every Day or Most Days

February 19, 2021: Twenty-three percent (23%) of voters nationwide watch college or professional sports in person or on television every day or most days. At the opposite end of the spectrum are 38% who rarely or never watch sports. In between are 25% who watch once or twice a week and 13% who tune in or go to a game roughly once a month.[1]

Thirty-two percent (32%) of men watch sports most days, along with 15% of women.[1]

Among urban voters, 31% watch sports on most days. So do 23% of suburban voters and 13% of rural voters.[1]

There is also a partisan divide. Thirty-three percent (33%) of Democrats watch sports on most days. Just 22% of Republicans and 14% of independents do the same.[1]

