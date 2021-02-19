Tags: sports

23 Percent of Voters Watch Sports Every Day or Most Days

two people watching football at a sports bar
(Dreamstime)

By Friday, 19 February 2021 11:52 AM Current | Bio | Archive

February 19, 2021: Twenty-three percent (23%) of voters nationwide watch college or professional sports in person or on television every day or most days. At the opposite end of the spectrum are 38% who rarely or never watch sports. In between are 25% who watch once or twice a week and 13% who tune in or go to a game roughly once a month.[1]

Thirty-two percent (32%) of men watch sports most days, along with 15% of women.[1]

Among urban voters, 31% watch sports on most days. So do 23% of suburban voters and 13% of rural voters.[1]

There is also a partisan divide. Thirty-three percent (33%) of Democrats watch sports on most days. Just 22% of Republicans and 14% of independents do the same.[1]

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics, and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "23% Watch Sports Most Days; 38% Rarely or Never," February 18, 2021

2021-52-19
Friday, 19 February 2021 11:52 AM
