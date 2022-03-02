67 Percent: Unfair Sports Advantage for Biological Men Who Identify as Women

March 2, 2022: When it comes to competitive sports, 67% of voters believe biological males who identify as women have an unfair advantage over biological females. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 17% disagree and 16% are not sure.[1]

Seventy-nine percent (79%) of Republicans believe such transgender athletes have an unfair advantage. So do 65% of independent voters and 57% of Democrats.[1]

Overall, 21% believe that biological males who identify as women should be allowed to compete in women's sports.[1]

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on February 24-27, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Footnotes:

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​