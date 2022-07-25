Poll: 52 Percent of Voters — More Govt Spending Would Hurt Economy

July 25, 2022: Fifty-two percent (52%) of voters say that more government spending would be bad for the economy, including 32% who say it would be very bad. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 25% think more government spending would be good for the economy, including 8% who think it would be very good. Four percent (4%) say it would have no impact, and 18% are not sure.

The survey also found that 54% believe the United States is currently in a recession. Of those who do not think the U.S. is currently in a recession or are not sure, most (56%) think it is likely the U.S. will enter a recession over the next 3-6 months.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 12-14, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

