71 Percent Favor Sending Troops, Equipment to Southern Border

April 22, 2022: Seventy-one percent (71%) of voters favor sending U.S. troops and military equipment to the southern border. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 19% are opposed and 10% are not sure.

The totals include 37% who strongly favor sending troops to the border and 9% who are strongly opposed.

Support for using the military to secure the border is up from 53% last summer. It is also up eight points since the administration announced plans to end Title 42.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 4-7, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.