21 Percent: Status in Life by Racial, Ethnic Heritage

February 4, 2022: Twenty-one percent (21%) of voters believe that your status in life is determined by your racial and ethnic heritage. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 66% disagree and 13% are not sure.[1]

Thirty percent (30%) of Democrats believe racial and ethnic heritage determines status in life. That view is shared by 18% of independents and 14% of Republicans. However, most Republicans (76%), Democrats (57%), and independents (64%) reject that idea.[1]

The survey also found that 72% believe their identity as an American is more important than their racial and ethnic heritage. Eighteen percent (18%) disagree. Those figures include 44% who strongly agree and 7% who strongly disagree.[1]

Footnotes: