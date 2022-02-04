×
Tags: social status | race | heritige

21 Percent: Status in Life by Racial, Ethnic Heritage

a worker carrying a box and a rich man carrying a bag of money
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 04 February 2022 11:55 AM Current | Bio | Archive

February 4, 2022: Twenty-one percent (21%) of voters believe that your status in life is determined by your racial and ethnic heritage. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 66% disagree and 13% are not sure.[1]

Thirty percent (30%) of Democrats believe racial and ethnic heritage determines status in life. That view is shared by 18% of independents and 14% of Republicans. However, most Republicans (76%), Democrats (57%), and independents (64%) reject that idea.[1]

The survey also found that 72% believe their identity as an American is more important than their racial and ethnic heritage. Eighteen percent (18%) disagree. Those figures include 44% who strongly agree and 7% who strongly disagree.[1]

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "21% Say Status in Life Determined by Racial and Ethnic Heritage" February 3, 2022

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen

