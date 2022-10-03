Most Voters: Social Media Firms Give Preference to Post They Approve Of

October 3, 2022: Fifty-five percent (55%) of voters believe that large social media companies give preference to content they approve of and penalize content expressing different views. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 33% think social media companies provide neutral platforms for everyone.

The survey also found that 51% have been notified by a social media platform that some of the content they’re viewing may not be reliable.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 23-24, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.