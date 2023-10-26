×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: soccer | english football association
OPINION

160 Years Ago, 1st Meeting of English Football Association Held

a soccer ball
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 26 October 2023 12:12 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

October 26, 2023: On October 26, 1863, 11 football clubs based out of London, England, met to create a set of common rules. Between the months of October and December of that year, six meetings were held before an agreed upon set of rules was established.

Eight years later, in 1871, 15 English Football Clubs competed in the Football Association Cup. The final match took place in 1872, and was viewed by over 2,000 spectators.

At the time, “football” was a generic term for several games involving a ball and the players using their feet. The creation of the Football Association and the rules associated with “Association Football” is responsible for the use of the word “soccer” to describe the game, with ‘soc’ coming from association.

Today the English Football Association is home to over 40,000 association football clubs.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
On October 26, 1863, 11 football clubs based out of London, England, met to create a set of common rules.
soccer, english football association
174
2023-12-26
Thursday, 26 October 2023 12:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved