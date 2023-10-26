160 Years Ago, 1st Meeting of English Football Association Held

October 26, 2023: On October 26, 1863, 11 football clubs based out of London, England, met to create a set of common rules. Between the months of October and December of that year, six meetings were held before an agreed upon set of rules was established.

Eight years later, in 1871, 15 English Football Clubs competed in the Football Association Cup. The final match took place in 1872, and was viewed by over 2,000 spectators.

At the time, “football” was a generic term for several games involving a ball and the players using their feet. The creation of the Football Association and the rules associated with “Association Football” is responsible for the use of the word “soccer” to describe the game, with ‘soc’ coming from association.

Today the English Football Association is home to over 40,000 association football clubs.