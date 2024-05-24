WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sexual assault | college students
OPINION

86 Percent;: College Student Accused of Rape Should Have Right to Defend

judges gavel
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 24 May 2024 09:03 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

May 24, 2024: Eighty-six percent (86%) of voters believe that a college student accused of rape should have the right to defend himself and tell his side of the story. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 10% say he should be disciplined because of the accusation.

Voters are divided about whether the bigger problem is victims being afraid to speak up (44%) or people being falsely accused of sexual assault (36%). Forty-six percent (46%) say that an alleged victim should be allowed to offer her testimony in a separate room, while 43% say she should be required to testify at an in-person hearing.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 8-9, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Suppose two college students meet at a party, go somewhere, and have sex. The next day, she says that she was raped, but he says it was consensual. Should the boy be disciplined because of the accusation, or should he have the right to defend himself and tell his side of the story?

  • 10%-He should be disciplined because of the accusation
  • 86%-He should have the right to defend himself and tell his side of the story
  • 4%-Not sure

Which is the bigger problem in America today, victims of sexual assault being afraid to speak up, or people being falsely accused of sexual assault?

  • 47%-Victims being afraid to speak up
  • 36%-People being falsely accused
  • 17%-Not sure

Should the girl be allowed to offer her testimony in a separate room or should she be required to testify at an in-person hearing?

  • 46%-She should be allowed to offer her testimony in a separate room
  • 43%-She should be required to testify at an in-person hearing
  • 11%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Eighty-six percent (86%) of voters believe that a college student accused of rape should have the right to defend himself and tell his side of the story.
sexual assault, college students
418
2024-03-24
Friday, 24 May 2024 09:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved