73 Percent of Voters Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine or Know Someone Who Has

March 4, 2021: Seventy-three percent (73%) of voters nationwide have either received a COVID-19 vaccination or know someone who has. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that total includes 20% who have been vaccinated.

Another 53% have a close friend or relative who has already received the vaccine.[1]

Not surprisingly, the numbers vary by age. Among senior citizens, 87% have either been vaccinated (54%) or know someone who has (33%). Among the youngest voters, those aged 18-24, just 3% have been vaccinated. However, even among those young voters, 58% have a close friend or relative who has been vaccinated.[1]

The growing reality of the vaccine has significantly increased the number who believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

Yesterday's Number of the Day found that 50% of voters now believe that many states and cities overreacted to the coronavirus pandemic.

Footnotes:

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics, and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.