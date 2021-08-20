×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: selfemployment | jobs

46 Percent of Voters Believe Ideal Job Is to Be Self-Employed

a directional sign readling entrepreneur self employed business owner and your own boss
(Dreamstime)

By Friday, 20 August 2021 01:37 PM Current | Bio | Archive

August 20, 2021: Forty-six percent (46%) of voters believe the ideal job is to be self-employed. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that another 21% would like to work for a small business.[1]

Fifteen percent (15%) think that working for a large corporation would be ideal while 9% would like a government job.[1]

Fifty percent (50%) of men think self-employment is the best option. So do 43% of women.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "46% think self-employment is the ideal job," August 18, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Forty-six percent of voters believe the ideal job is to be self-employed. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that another 21% would like to work for a small business.
selfemployment, jobs
120
2021-37-20
Friday, 20 August 2021 01:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved