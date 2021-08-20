46 Percent of Voters Believe Ideal Job Is to Be Self-Employed

August 20, 2021: Forty-six percent (46%) of voters believe the ideal job is to be self-employed. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that another 21% would like to work for a small business.[1]

Fifteen percent (15%) think that working for a large corporation would be ideal while 9% would like a government job.[1]

Fifty percent (50%) of men think self-employment is the best option. So do 43% of women.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes: