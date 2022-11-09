×
40 Percent: Search Engines Promote Results With Political Bias

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 09 November 2022 12:03 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

November 9, 2022: Forty percent (40%) of voters say that search engines like Google promote search results that highlight one political party and disadvantage another. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 29% say they don't demonstrate this sort of bias in search results, and 31% are not sure.

The survey also found that forty-four percent (44%) of voters believe it is likely that recent stories about Google intentionally sending email from Republican organizations to spam folders is true. Thirty-one percent (31%) think that is unlikely, and 25% are not sure.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on October 27-29, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​​

