Poll: 48 Percent of Voters - States, Cities Overreacted to COVID

Nov. 10, 2022: Forty-eight percent (48%) of voters say that, looking back, many states and cities overreacted to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in ways that did more harm than good. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 35% say they did not, and 17% are not sure.

The survey also found that 51% of voters think that, in retrospect, most public schools remained closed for too long. Thirty-four percent (34%) think they did not remain closed for too long, and 14% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on October 27-29, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters.

Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

