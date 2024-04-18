53 Percent: Schools in Their Area Do a Good Job

April 18, 2024: Fifty-three percent (53%) of voters say that schools in their area do a good job of teaching students how to read, write, get a job and function as an adult in society. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 40% say they do only a fair or poor job.

The survey also found that 61% believe that students lacking these skills should not be allowed to graduate. Eighty-nine percent (89%) say that focusing on the basics like reading and writing would help more students to graduate with these skills.



Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 8-9, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Think for a moment about the public schools in your area. How would you rate the way those schools teach students to read, write, and possess other basic skills needed to get a good job and function as an adult in society?

17%-Excellent

36%-Good

32%-Fair

8%-Poor

7%-Not sure

Suppose that, after finishing high school, a student does not possess the basic skills needed to get a good job and function as an adult in society. Should that person be allowed to graduate?

23%-Yes

61%-No

17%-Not sure

Please let me know if the following policy ideas would increase the number of students who finish high school with skills necessary to get a good job and function as an adult in society?

Focusing on the basics like reading and writing

89%-Would help

6%-Would not help

5%-Not sure